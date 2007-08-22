Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Photos | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Tour Dates/Tix | Feeds

Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2


We visited Palumbo Family Vineyards & Winery in Part 1 of our three-part series about some of our favorite wineries in Temecula where there's also a connection to the music business. Our second stop finds us at Wiens Family Cellars where, between sips of wine, we learned about the owner's substantial background in the music business.

Wiens Family Cellars
The word "family" in this winery's name isn't there just for looks; the operation is run by more than 40 members of the Wiens extended family, including winemaker and viticulturist Doug Wiens and owner and general manager Jeff Wiens. Jeff actually had two very interesting careers before he got into the wine business; he was a senior industrial engineer in the aerospace industry and a longtime professional musician.


Jeff Wiens

Wiens Family Cellars is now "home of the Big Reds" but long before Jeff Wiens was involved with Big Reds he was making a big noise in various bands including Autumn, Return, Diana and the Beatbox and perhaps most notably, new wave band Elik Pink and the Dolls. These days Wien's fondness for music has a nice outlet right at Wiens Family Cellars as he now produces concerts at the facility, including a summer concert series that will bring Jefferson Starship to the winery on Aug. 17 and the legendary Los Angeles band X on Aug. 24. Ticketing options available for these shows include general admission, VIP admission, and two VIP table options.


Wine and dine at Wiens Family Cellars

Other upcoming special events at Wiens Family Cellars include a "Pick Up Party" on Aug. 16, "World of Wine 2018" on Aug. 25 and "September 2018 Wiens Wines & Words" on Sept. 12. The Pick Up Party, for Wiens Wine Club members only, will include a sampling from the normal tasting list, sampling of the latest wine club offerings and light food and appetizer servings. World of Wine 2018 is a taste-and-mingle affair where guests will sample six wines paired with internationally-inspired foods, all to the sound of flamenco music. Lastly, the September 2018 Wiens Wines & Words event brings the party in the form of a themed evening based on the pairing of a wine with a book. The Sept. 12 event will feature a 2016 Dolchetto and "The Innocents (A Bruno Jackson Thriller)" by David Putnam as well as an opportunity to discuss thoughts on both.


Wiens Family Cellars

While Wiens Family Cellars always has special events in the works, they are of course open to the general public for tastings on a daily basis, and information about joining the wine club is available in the tasting room and online. For more information on Wiens Family Cellars and all the fun you can have there with wine and music, go here

To plan your visit to Temecula go here

tell a friend about this review

.

...end

.
News Reports
.
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Day in Pop

Yesterday's Day in Rock: Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has Cancer- Rich Homie Quan Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Nightclub Assault- Justin Bieber Duets With Ariana Grande- Mumford & Sons- more

 Subscribe To Day in Rock

.
 
Reviews
.

Ladies Only: Jennie Abrahamson- Rachel Garlin- Nneka- More

Album of the Week: Led Zeppelin's When The West Was Won

Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches - Salem's Wounds

The Blues: John Mayall's Bluesbreakers- Arlen Roth, Mike Henderson Band- Slam Allen

Trauma Interview

December in Red - The Way Out

Battleaxe - Power From the Universe Reissue

SOKO Interview

The Compulsions - Dirty Fun

Rock Reads: Morbid Tales! A Tribute to Celtic Frost

Death Penalty - Death Penalty

On The Record: The Wild Beyond

RockPile: Minutian- Odin's Court- THEO

Michael Ubaldini Interview

Root 66: Cameron Mitchell- Stacy Jones- Greg Shirley


.
.
.

Search for Tickets

Or Browse For Tickets

.
.
Today's Rock News
.

Ozzy Sets Home On Fire

Santana, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie Reunite at Journey Show

Ted Nugent's Wife Arrested

Iron Maiden Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Pop Star Fergie Names Son After Guns N' Roses Frontman Axl Rose

Jack White Recording New Songs With The Dead Weather

Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Reveal EP Details

The Who Releasing Massive Super Deluxe Edition of Tommy

Paul McCartney Talks New Song and His Plans Never To Retire

August Burns Red Announce Special Screening of Documentary

The National Curating Grateful Dead Tribute Album

KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Announce Book Signings

Mike Portnoy Reveals Full Progressive Nation At Sea Lineup

Saxon's Biff Byford Explains Evil Look Was Down To Illness

Astrid Kirchherr's Early Beatles Photos To Be Exhibited Next Month

Gene Simmons and Engelbert Humperdinck Footage Goes Online

Red Fang Streaming New Song ' Blood Like Cream' Online

Sammy Hagar Compares Les Paul Guitars To Muscle Cars

What Do Crocheting And Rock 'N' Roll Have In Common? Deap Vally

Classic Rock Going Country

Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

.
.
Today's Pop News
.

North Korea Reportedly Execute 12 Musicians

Jay-Z Releases Holy Grail Video Featuring Justin Timberlake

Big Sean in Fall Out Boy's New Video

Thousands of Justin Timberlake Fans Flood 'Take Back The Night' Filming

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O Unplugs

Miguel Covers Pink's Just Like A Pill

Eric Church Going In A Different Direction With 'Chief' Follow Up

Kip Moore Has Almost Finished New Album

Juicy J Twerk Tweet Ends Up As Scholarship Competition

Danny Brown's On Stage Sex Act Was Not Planned

Bastille Trace The Best Of British Rock, Including Morrissey's Pompadour

Singled Out: Dulcinea Renee's Pictures Of You

More News

.
 
anti Worthy Links
.
The Screen DoorsuperLOUDA Journal of Musical ThingsLloyd Zeffler blogDemolish MagNightwatcher's House of RockCJ ChilversDeja VoodooThe 1st Fivethecopycat.bizHard Rock Memorabilia Day in Rock @twitter


New Mystery Book from
antiMusic's Dawn Marie Fichera!
.
  .
.

Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!
Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!

 

Tell a Friend about this page - Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2013 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved. antiMusic works on a free link policy for reprinting of our original articles, click here for details. Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.