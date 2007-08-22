Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Photos | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Tour Dates/Tix | Feeds

Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1


Wine and music have long gone hand in hand; the right combination of the two can be the perfect mood enhancer whether excitement, relaxation or something in between is the goal. That concept is fully understood in Temecula, the hub of the wine industry in southern California, where musical notes dance freely among the grapevines and where some of the winery owners have a history in the music business. With the number of wineries expanding quickly in Temecula it can be fun but a little daunting trying to decide where to head for a tasting. With that in mind, this three-part series explores some of our favorite Temecula wineries, all of which will be of special interest to music fans. In Part 1 we visit Palumbo Family Vineyards & Winery.

Palumbo Family Vineyards & Winery
The quiet serenity found at Palumbo Family Vineyards & Winery is a world away from the life that owner and winemaker Nick Palumbo lived before he got into the wine business. Visitors to the winery can enjoy tasting Palumbo wines in an intimate setting, take in a view of the vines and distant mountains on the cozy patio, or take a mini tour of the winery (must be booked in advance.) In other words, it's a sublime experience.


Cindy and Nick Palumbo

Life wasn't always this laid back for Nick; he spent about a decade in the music business, touring the world with his band Morning Glories, a New York City-based grunge band that played at the vaunted CBGB and shared a recording studio with punk rock legends the Ramones. "The Ramones were recording their last record Adios Amigos," Nick says. "We got to hang out with them but we didn't really get to know them." Palumbo managed to procure a pretty good souvenir of his time with the Queens rockers though; Joey Ramone left behind a folder of notes and hand-written lyrics which Nick now owns and cherishes (ask him nicely and he might show it to you!) Palumbo has also worked as a professional chef and he has cooked for the likes of George W. Bush and Wesley Snipes, so if you want to know which Palumbo wine to pair with a certain entrée, Nick can steer you in the right direction.


Chillin' on the patio

Palumbo and his wife Cindy live on the winery property, and as the word "family" in their business indicates, they make sure that tender loving care is applied to each step in the winemaking process "from dirt to bottle." Palumbo Family Vineyards & Winery specializes in full-bodied reds. For more information go here.

For information on wineries and other attractions in Temecula go here.

tell a friend about this review

.

...end

.
News Reports
.
Day in Rock:
Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Day in Pop

Yesterday's Day in Rock: Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has Cancer- Rich Homie Quan Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Nightclub Assault- Justin Bieber Duets With Ariana Grande- Mumford & Sons- more

 Subscribe To Day in Rock

.
 
Reviews
.

Ladies Only: Jennie Abrahamson- Rachel Garlin- Nneka- More

Album of the Week: Led Zeppelin's When The West Was Won

Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches - Salem's Wounds

The Blues: John Mayall's Bluesbreakers- Arlen Roth, Mike Henderson Band- Slam Allen

Trauma Interview

December in Red - The Way Out

Battleaxe - Power From the Universe Reissue

SOKO Interview

The Compulsions - Dirty Fun

Rock Reads: Morbid Tales! A Tribute to Celtic Frost

Death Penalty - Death Penalty

On The Record: The Wild Beyond

RockPile: Minutian- Odin's Court- THEO

Michael Ubaldini Interview

Root 66: Cameron Mitchell- Stacy Jones- Greg Shirley


.
.
.

Search for Tickets

Or Browse For Tickets

.
.
Today's Rock News
.

Ozzy Sets Home On Fire

Santana, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie Reunite at Journey Show

Ted Nugent's Wife Arrested

Iron Maiden Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Pop Star Fergie Names Son After Guns N' Roses Frontman Axl Rose

Jack White Recording New Songs With The Dead Weather

Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Reveal EP Details

The Who Releasing Massive Super Deluxe Edition of Tommy

Paul McCartney Talks New Song and His Plans Never To Retire

August Burns Red Announce Special Screening of Documentary

The National Curating Grateful Dead Tribute Album

KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Announce Book Signings

Mike Portnoy Reveals Full Progressive Nation At Sea Lineup

Saxon's Biff Byford Explains Evil Look Was Down To Illness

Astrid Kirchherr's Early Beatles Photos To Be Exhibited Next Month

Gene Simmons and Engelbert Humperdinck Footage Goes Online

Red Fang Streaming New Song ' Blood Like Cream' Online

Sammy Hagar Compares Les Paul Guitars To Muscle Cars

What Do Crocheting And Rock 'N' Roll Have In Common? Deap Vally

Classic Rock Going Country

Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

.
.
Today's Pop News
.

North Korea Reportedly Execute 12 Musicians

Jay-Z Releases Holy Grail Video Featuring Justin Timberlake

Big Sean in Fall Out Boy's New Video

Thousands of Justin Timberlake Fans Flood 'Take Back The Night' Filming

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O Unplugs

Miguel Covers Pink's Just Like A Pill

Eric Church Going In A Different Direction With 'Chief' Follow Up

Kip Moore Has Almost Finished New Album

Juicy J Twerk Tweet Ends Up As Scholarship Competition

Danny Brown's On Stage Sex Act Was Not Planned

Bastille Trace The Best Of British Rock, Including Morrissey's Pompadour

Singled Out: Dulcinea Renee's Pictures Of You

More News

.
 
anti Worthy Links
.
The Screen DoorsuperLOUDA Journal of Musical ThingsLloyd Zeffler blogDemolish MagNightwatcher's House of RockCJ ChilversDeja VoodooThe 1st Fivethecopycat.bizHard Rock Memorabilia Day in Rock @twitter


New Mystery Book from
antiMusic's Dawn Marie Fichera!
.
  .
.

Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!
Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!

 

Tell a Friend about this page - Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2013 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved. antiMusic works on a free link policy for reprinting of our original articles, click here for details. Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.