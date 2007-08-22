Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Photos | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Tour Dates/Tix | Feeds

Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum


If you happen to be on the street in Springfield, Missouri and the Batmobile drives by, you're not seeing things. It won't be Batman behind the wheel though, and the car won't be headed to the Batcave. The vehicle, a 1971 Gotham Roadster, is an identical replica of the Batmobile as seen in the "Batman" television show, and it is housed at Springfield's Route 66 Car Museum.


Batmobile

The collection at the Route 66 Car Museum, some 70 vehicles in all, is different from what is found in most car museums in that all of the cars actually run, and thus from time to time the Batmobile can be spotted out and about. A sure way to see the kitschy nod to '60s TV though is to visit the museum where the collection consists of four types of vehicles; classics, brass era, sports, and like the Batmobile, celebrity. Other cars in the celebrity category include an Ecto-1, one of five tricked-out hearses from the 2016 "Ghostbusters" film, the truck from the film "Grapes of Wrath" and a 1963 Morgan that was owned by General Norman Schwarzkopf.


Ghostbusters

Most of the cars at the Route 66 Car Museum are understandably "hands off," but there are fun photo opportunities beyond posing with the Ecto-1 or Batmobile. Visitors can hop inside a 1907 REO Model G, one of the museum's brass era cars, and get a real feel for what it was like to hit the road in a car that had (and still has, since it still runs) a whopping eight horsepower. It was a big deal to own an REO back in the day; in 1907 the brand was one of the top four automobile manufacturers in the nation. The men and women who worked for the company probably never dreamed that the fruit of their labors would still be functional more than 100-years later.

Two Rolls Royces and seven Jaguars are highlights of the collection as are a 1933 Auburn 12 and a 1926 Kissel Brougham, both of which were awarded National First Prize accolades by the Antique Automobile Club of America.

One of the popular exhibits at the Route 66 Car Museum is not a vehicle at all; off in one corner you'll find a mannequin grease monkey, tools spread out before him, pondering his next move under the hood. The mannequin has a crazed look on his face, like way too much coffee has been consumed, but the facial expression perfectly conveys the fervor that many car lovers exude.

The Route 66 Car Museum takes its name from the fact that the famous "mother road" runs through Springfield, and no doubt many of the vehicles in the museum once cruised Route 66 long before they went on display. And if you visit at the right time you might hear old timers talking about just that. Even if it's just "I thought I saw the Batmobile down at 7-Eleven!"

For more information on the Route 66 Car Museum go 66carmuseum.com:
For information about other attractions in Springfield visit springfieldmo.org

tell a friend about this review

.

...end

.
News Reports
.
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show- Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'- more

Day in Pop Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Announces Tour- more

Yesterday's Day in Rock: Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has Cancer- Rich Homie Quan Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Nightclub Assault- Justin Bieber Duets With Ariana Grande- Mumford & Sons- more

 Subscribe To Day in Rock

.
 
Reviews
.

Ladies Only: Jennie Abrahamson- Rachel Garlin- Nneka- More

Album of the Week: Led Zeppelin's When The West Was Won

Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches - Salem's Wounds

The Blues: John Mayall's Bluesbreakers- Arlen Roth, Mike Henderson Band- Slam Allen

Trauma Interview

December in Red - The Way Out

Battleaxe - Power From the Universe Reissue

SOKO Interview

The Compulsions - Dirty Fun

Rock Reads: Morbid Tales! A Tribute to Celtic Frost

Death Penalty - Death Penalty

On The Record: The Wild Beyond

RockPile: Minutian- Odin's Court- THEO

Michael Ubaldini Interview

Root 66: Cameron Mitchell- Stacy Jones- Greg Shirley


.
.
.

Search for Tickets

Or Browse For Tickets

.
.
Today's Rock News
.

Ozzy Sets Home On Fire

Santana, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie Reunite at Journey Show

Ted Nugent's Wife Arrested

Iron Maiden Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Pop Star Fergie Names Son After Guns N' Roses Frontman Axl Rose

Jack White Recording New Songs With The Dead Weather

Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Reveal EP Details

The Who Releasing Massive Super Deluxe Edition of Tommy

Paul McCartney Talks New Song and His Plans Never To Retire

August Burns Red Announce Special Screening of Documentary

The National Curating Grateful Dead Tribute Album

KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Announce Book Signings

Mike Portnoy Reveals Full Progressive Nation At Sea Lineup

Saxon's Biff Byford Explains Evil Look Was Down To Illness

Astrid Kirchherr's Early Beatles Photos To Be Exhibited Next Month

Gene Simmons and Engelbert Humperdinck Footage Goes Online

Red Fang Streaming New Song ' Blood Like Cream' Online

Sammy Hagar Compares Les Paul Guitars To Muscle Cars

What Do Crocheting And Rock 'N' Roll Have In Common? Deap Vally

Classic Rock Going Country

Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

.
.
Today's Pop News
.

North Korea Reportedly Execute 12 Musicians

Jay-Z Releases Holy Grail Video Featuring Justin Timberlake

Big Sean in Fall Out Boy's New Video

Thousands of Justin Timberlake Fans Flood 'Take Back The Night' Filming

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O Unplugs

Miguel Covers Pink's Just Like A Pill

Eric Church Going In A Different Direction With 'Chief' Follow Up

Kip Moore Has Almost Finished New Album

Juicy J Twerk Tweet Ends Up As Scholarship Competition

Danny Brown's On Stage Sex Act Was Not Planned

Bastille Trace The Best Of British Rock, Including Morrissey's Pompadour

Singled Out: Dulcinea Renee's Pictures Of You

More News

.
 
anti Worthy Links
.
The Screen DoorsuperLOUDA Journal of Musical ThingsLloyd Zeffler blogDemolish MagNightwatcher's House of RockCJ ChilversDeja VoodooThe 1st Fivethecopycat.bizHard Rock Memorabilia Day in Rock @twitter


New Mystery Book from
antiMusic's Dawn Marie Fichera!
.
  .
.

Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!
Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!

 

Tell a Friend about this page - Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2013 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved. antiMusic works on a free link policy for reprinting of our original articles, click here for details. Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.