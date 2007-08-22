Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

It's been all over the universe (well, Seattle and Denver and other earthly places, at least) and now the traveling exhibit "Star Wars" and the Power of Costume, featuring more than 60 hand-crafted costumes that were used in various films of the "Star Wars" saga, has come to the Detroit Institute of Arts. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in conjunction with Lucasfilm Ltd, the exhibit will be on display in Detroit until Sept. 30. That will end a nearly four-year run and come October, C-3PO, Darth Vader and the rest of the gang will go back to private life. An absolute wet dream for "Star Wars" fans in particular, "Star Wars" and the Power of Costume will also be of interest to film buffs in general, along with cosplay fans and sci-fi nerds and of course, kids. Each piece of costuming is accompanied by a placard indicating which of the films it was used in, and there's also information on how some of the costumes were made. In the case of the Darth Vader costume, getting an actor into the costume every day was troublesome, and exhibit-goers will see the detailed instructions that had to be followed to get him ready for filming his scenes. Walking through the "Star Wars" and the Power of Costume exhibit is very exhilarating, and yes you'll come upon a simulation of a lightsaber battle. You'll see a slinky Princess Leia costume worn by Carrie Fisher and costumes worn by stars Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford as Han Solo. Yoda is on hand and so are R2-D2, Jabba the Hut and BB-8. Stormtroopers and Darth Maul are lurking, and Chewbacca can be found in a particularly stunning setting. Unlike many exhibits of this caliber, photographs are not only allowed, they're encouraged, and opportunities for selfies and other photo ops are endless. Whether you plan on arriving in a Millennium Falcon or a Ford Falcon, don't show up at the Detroit Institute of Arts on a Monday; they're closed that day. For additional information on the "Star Wars" and the Power of Costume exhibit and other permanent and traveling exhibits at the Detroit Institute of Arts go here: For ideas on other fun things to do during a visit to Detroit go here tell a friend about this review . ...end