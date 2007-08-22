Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Photos | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Tour Dates/Tix | Feeds

The Detroit Music Weekend


The Detroit Music Weekend took place June 14-17 in the city's sports and entertainment district, a thoroughly revitalized part of the city that was accordingly packed with fun seekers for the duration of the festival. A gala and a day to honor musical group The Jacksons, complete with a tribute concert and the bestowing of "keys to the city" to Tito, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon Jackson, led up to a full day of free concerts on Sat. June 16.


Motown in the house!

The Detroit Music Weekend was about more than just music, and dozens of merchants located adjacent to the festival participated in a "marketplace," a coordinated effort to showcase the vibrancy, uniqueness and Detroit-centric aspects of the area's eateries, taverns and boutique and specialty shops. The area around the festival's main stage was blocked off and restricted to pedestrian use only and while not attending a concert, festival-goers needed only to take a short walk to visit an array of food trucks, information booths and stalls selling locally-made products.


Food truck

On concert day the music started flowing in the early afternoon and continued until after 10 pm. Shows took place on five stages, and all performers were either from Detroit and vicinity or had a strong connection to Detroit. Performers on the main stage included Detroit's own Gasoline Gypsies who treated the audience to their new songs "Walking Trouble" and the southern rock-tinged "Freaks and Non-Believers" before Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, took the stage to play a selection of GFR hits including "Rock & Roll Soul," "Foot Stompin' Music," "Bad Time," "We're an American Band," "The Loco-Motion" and "Some Kind of Wonderful." Farner ended his show with "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)" and a cover of Neil Young's "Ohio."


Gasoline Gypsies


Mark Farner

The Ben Daniels band took the stage after Farner and their set of Americana and southern rock was a family affair. Daniels' set included cuts like "Santa Fe" and a take on Neil Young's "Harvest Moon," and his wife Amanda joined in to sing on "Monkey Business" and duet on the Johnny Cash classic "Jackson."


Ben Daniels Band

Then Jeff Daniels, perhaps more famous as an actor than as a musician, joined the band to play a set of blues and a couple of classics like "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" and "Last Train to Clarksville." The main stage closed out with a set by the Jacksons, who played hits and favorites including a few songs originally performed by their late brother, Michael Jackson.


Jeff Daniels

Some up-and-coming artists also got a brief spotlight on the main stage, like Ali McManus who sang her new song "Unbreakable." The main stage also hosted a performance by two members of the Complexions Contemporary Ballet troupe who danced to music from the Stevie Wonder album Innervisions. Dozens of acts played elsewhere as stages hosted a wide variety of acts ranging from students from the Detroit School of Rock to accomplished players like violinist Alex Way, who showcased both instrumental and vocal cuts from her Phases EP.


Ali McManus


Alex Way

For Detroiters the Detroit Music Weekend was a proud look at some of the city's musical history and a glimpse of its future; visitors on the other hand got a good look at some of the incredible talent that is part of an arts community that is playing a major role in the reshaping of the once again great city. Most of all the Detroit Music Weekend was a lot of fun for everybody.

Information on the 2019 Detroit Music Weekend will be published here.

For information about all the other fun things to do in Detroit go here.

tell a friend about this review

.

...end

.
News Reports
.
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day in Pop 3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more

Yesterday's Day in Rock: Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has Cancer- Rich Homie Quan Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Nightclub Assault- Justin Bieber Duets With Ariana Grande- Mumford & Sons- more

 Subscribe To Day in Rock

.
 
Reviews
.

Ladies Only: Jennie Abrahamson- Rachel Garlin- Nneka- More

Album of the Week: Led Zeppelin's When The West Was Won

Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches - Salem's Wounds

The Blues: John Mayall's Bluesbreakers- Arlen Roth, Mike Henderson Band- Slam Allen

Trauma Interview

December in Red - The Way Out

Battleaxe - Power From the Universe Reissue

SOKO Interview

The Compulsions - Dirty Fun

Rock Reads: Morbid Tales! A Tribute to Celtic Frost

Death Penalty - Death Penalty

On The Record: The Wild Beyond

RockPile: Minutian- Odin's Court- THEO

Michael Ubaldini Interview

Root 66: Cameron Mitchell- Stacy Jones- Greg Shirley


.
.
.

Search for Tickets

Or Browse For Tickets

.
.
Today's Rock News
.

Ozzy Sets Home On Fire

Santana, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie Reunite at Journey Show

Ted Nugent's Wife Arrested

Iron Maiden Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Pop Star Fergie Names Son After Guns N' Roses Frontman Axl Rose

Jack White Recording New Songs With The Dead Weather

Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Reveal EP Details

The Who Releasing Massive Super Deluxe Edition of Tommy

Paul McCartney Talks New Song and His Plans Never To Retire

August Burns Red Announce Special Screening of Documentary

The National Curating Grateful Dead Tribute Album

KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Announce Book Signings

Mike Portnoy Reveals Full Progressive Nation At Sea Lineup

Saxon's Biff Byford Explains Evil Look Was Down To Illness

Astrid Kirchherr's Early Beatles Photos To Be Exhibited Next Month

Gene Simmons and Engelbert Humperdinck Footage Goes Online

Red Fang Streaming New Song ' Blood Like Cream' Online

Sammy Hagar Compares Les Paul Guitars To Muscle Cars

What Do Crocheting And Rock 'N' Roll Have In Common? Deap Vally

Classic Rock Going Country

Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

.
.
Today's Pop News
.

North Korea Reportedly Execute 12 Musicians

Jay-Z Releases Holy Grail Video Featuring Justin Timberlake

Big Sean in Fall Out Boy's New Video

Thousands of Justin Timberlake Fans Flood 'Take Back The Night' Filming

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O Unplugs

Miguel Covers Pink's Just Like A Pill

Eric Church Going In A Different Direction With 'Chief' Follow Up

Kip Moore Has Almost Finished New Album

Juicy J Twerk Tweet Ends Up As Scholarship Competition

Danny Brown's On Stage Sex Act Was Not Planned

Bastille Trace The Best Of British Rock, Including Morrissey's Pompadour

Singled Out: Dulcinea Renee's Pictures Of You

More News

.
 
anti Worthy Links
.
The Screen DoorsuperLOUDA Journal of Musical ThingsLloyd Zeffler blogDemolish MagNightwatcher's House of RockCJ ChilversDeja VoodooThe 1st Fivethecopycat.bizHard Rock Memorabilia Day in Rock @twitter


New Mystery Book from
antiMusic's Dawn Marie Fichera!
.
  .
.

Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!
Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!

 

Tell a Friend about this page - Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2013 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved. antiMusic works on a free link policy for reprinting of our original articles, click here for details. Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.