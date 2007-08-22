Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Photos | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Tour Dates/Tix | Feeds

The True/False Film Fest 2017


The True/False Film Fest took place in Columbia, Missouri March 2-5 and once again the annual celebration of the best new documentary films was a crowd-pleasing success filled with fun and surprises. As in past years, the festival took place in downtown Columbia where films were shown in theaters as well as venues that became theaters just for the duration of the festival, like in the ballroom of the Tiger Hotel which temporarily became the Forrest Theatre.

The films shown during True/False always have a wide-ranging subject matter, and this year's roster included such thought-provoking documentaries as "Rat Film," a study about the ghettoization of rats in Baltimore that draws a parallel to humans, "Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2" where Lindy Lou Wells, having served on a jury that sentenced a man to death 20-years ago, seeks to reconcile her remorseful feelings by seeking out her fellow jurors, and "Safari," an all-too-vivid chronicle of hunters legally stalking big game in Africa.


Lindy Lou Wells

Some of the other buzzed-about docs shown during the festival, most of which the rest of the country will not have a chance to see until later this year, include "Step," "Manifesto" (with Cate Blanchett) "Distant Constellation," "Dina," "Do You Wonder Who Fired the Gun" and "Casting JonBenet." As is generally the case with True/False screenings, the director, editor, or subject of a film is often on hand to participate in a post-screening Q&A session. In the case of "Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2," director Florent Vassault appeared to answer questions and apprise the audience that the film was having its public debut at True/False; he further surprised the crowd by introducing Wells who was also seeing the movie for the first time. Similar scenarios played out at screenings of other films throughout the festival's four-day run.

Music always plays a big part in True/False and this year buskers performed before each ticketed screening as well as at various showcases, some of which were free. Most acts played multiple times, so if fans missed a performer like the rising Americana player Jack Grelle at one show, they could simply check the True/False booklet for his next show.


Jack Grelle

As with the films, the style of music played by the buskers was quite varied, ranging from the showy Dobro instrumentals of Chris Christy to the indie pop of Max and the Martians to the swinging jazz and Dixieland played by the St. Louis-based T.J. Muller. In all about 40 acts performed, and there were also unofficial buskers to be found on the sidewalks of downtown Columbia.


T.J. Muller

While the film screenings and musical performances are the heart of True/False, there are also lots of special events that take place during the festival, including the opening night "Jubilee" where attendees snack on canapes and indulge in free drinks while socializing in a costume party atmosphere. Food and drink are also the stars at "Reality Bites" where attendees nosh on samples provided by Columbia's best eateries and wash the goodies down with liberal tastes of locally-made beer and wine.


Reality Bites


The Jubilee

Goofy costumes are encouraged for the annual March March parade, and True/False favorite "Gimme Truth!" is a 90-minute game show where a celebrity panel tries to guess whether a selection of mostly-humorous short films are real documentaries or are simply wild tales. This year's "Gimme Truth!" was hosted by radio personality Brian Babylon with the panel being composed of filmmakers Steve James ("Hoop Dreams") Amanda Lipitz ("Legally Blonde the Musical: The Search for Elle Woods") and Khalik Allah who worked on Beyonce's Lemonade visual album.


Gimme Truth!


The March March

Downtown Columbia is easily explored on foot and all of the True/False venues are relatively close together, and many of the restaurants, night clubs and hip boutiques in the area offer various types of specials and discounts for festival-goers. And with hundreds of musicians and filmmakers wandering about, you never know who you'll run into during True/False. It's no wonder that people are already making plans to attend next year.

Information on the 2018 True/False Film Fest will be posted here

For information about other fun things to do in Columbia go here

tell a friend about this review

.

...end

.
News Reports
.
Day in Rock:
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed- Original Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Paintings For Sale- Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video- Mastodon Streaming New Song- more

Day in Pop Backstreet Boys To Join Florida Georgia Line At Stadium Shows- Drake's 'More Life' To Be Released This Weekend?- Ed Sheeran Forming A New Boy Band For Upcoming Tour- more

Yesterday's Day in Rock: Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has Cancer- Rich Homie Quan Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Nightclub Assault- Justin Bieber Duets With Ariana Grande- Mumford & Sons- more

 Subscribe To Day in Rock

.
 
Reviews
.

Ladies Only: Jennie Abrahamson- Rachel Garlin- Nneka- More

Album of the Week: Led Zeppelin's When The West Was Won

Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches - Salem's Wounds

The Blues: John Mayall's Bluesbreakers- Arlen Roth, Mike Henderson Band- Slam Allen

Trauma Interview

December in Red - The Way Out

Battleaxe - Power From the Universe Reissue

SOKO Interview

The Compulsions - Dirty Fun

Rock Reads: Morbid Tales! A Tribute to Celtic Frost

Death Penalty - Death Penalty

On The Record: The Wild Beyond

RockPile: Minutian- Odin's Court- THEO

Michael Ubaldini Interview

Root 66: Cameron Mitchell- Stacy Jones- Greg Shirley


.
.
.

Search for Tickets

Or Browse For Tickets

.
.
Today's Rock News
.

Ozzy Sets Home On Fire

Santana, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie Reunite at Journey Show

Ted Nugent's Wife Arrested

Iron Maiden Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Pop Star Fergie Names Son After Guns N' Roses Frontman Axl Rose

Jack White Recording New Songs With The Dead Weather

Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Reveal EP Details

The Who Releasing Massive Super Deluxe Edition of Tommy

Paul McCartney Talks New Song and His Plans Never To Retire

August Burns Red Announce Special Screening of Documentary

The National Curating Grateful Dead Tribute Album

KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Announce Book Signings

Mike Portnoy Reveals Full Progressive Nation At Sea Lineup

Saxon's Biff Byford Explains Evil Look Was Down To Illness

Astrid Kirchherr's Early Beatles Photos To Be Exhibited Next Month

Gene Simmons and Engelbert Humperdinck Footage Goes Online

Red Fang Streaming New Song ' Blood Like Cream' Online

Sammy Hagar Compares Les Paul Guitars To Muscle Cars

What Do Crocheting And Rock 'N' Roll Have In Common? Deap Vally

Classic Rock Going Country

Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

.
.
Today's Pop News
.

North Korea Reportedly Execute 12 Musicians

Jay-Z Releases Holy Grail Video Featuring Justin Timberlake

Big Sean in Fall Out Boy's New Video

Thousands of Justin Timberlake Fans Flood 'Take Back The Night' Filming

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O Unplugs

Miguel Covers Pink's Just Like A Pill

Eric Church Going In A Different Direction With 'Chief' Follow Up

Kip Moore Has Almost Finished New Album

Juicy J Twerk Tweet Ends Up As Scholarship Competition

Danny Brown's On Stage Sex Act Was Not Planned

Bastille Trace The Best Of British Rock, Including Morrissey's Pompadour

Singled Out: Dulcinea Renee's Pictures Of You

More News

.
 
anti Worthy Links
.
The Screen DoorsuperLOUDA Journal of Musical ThingsLloyd Zeffler blogDemolish MagNightwatcher's House of RockCJ ChilversDeja VoodooThe 1st Fivethecopycat.bizHard Rock Memorabilia Day in Rock @twitter


New Mystery Book from
antiMusic's Dawn Marie Fichera!
.
  .
.

Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!
Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!

 

Tell a Friend about this page - Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2013 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved. antiMusic works on a free link policy for reprinting of our original articles, click here for details. Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.