Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Photos | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Tour Dates/Tix | Feeds

Missouri- Get Your Sips on Route 66


Chocolate malts, orange Crush sodas and root beer floats. Times have changed, but you can still find those frosty drinks at burger joints and roadside cafes along Route 66, the great American "Mother Road" that stretches from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. And while an ice cold pop appeals to just about everybody, sometimes mom and dad crave a beverage that's a bit stronger. Their oasis awaits just off Route 66 in St. James, Missouri.

Exploring Route 66 is still one of the most exciting road trips in the U.S., despite the fact that many of the quirky attractions along the 2400-mile route have long ago been consigned to history. Today road trippers can zip along on modern highways that approximate the original Route 66, exiting here and there to check out a historic building, museum, or other place of Route 66 significance, and certainly there are countless modern attractions along the way too. Which brings us back to those adult libations.

St. James is a small town located about half way between St. Louis and Springfield, just off of Interstate 44, which in this part of the Missouri heartland is the highway which basically follows old Route 66. And here there'll be no arguing over the age-old question "Beer or wine?" as the St. James Winery and Public House Brewing Company are conveniently located on the same property. The only question will be which establishment to visit first.

Pretty and bright, the showroom at the St. James Winery is a refreshing place even before you sidle up to the tasting bar. The tasting bar is right in the middle of the showroom and is surrounded by case after case of the winery's bounty as well as plenty of other items to shop for, like wine glasses, bottle stoppers and other wine accessories, juices, specialty foods and assorted gift items.


Minding the winery's location, there's also a significant amount of Route 66 collectibles to be had. Fans of fruit-flavored wine will find a selection that includes Peach, Blackberry, Strawberry, Cherry, Blueberry and Raspberry. There's a full complement of fine varietals too, and should your eyes alight on the shelves at the back of the room you'll see an impressive array of the winery's award-winning wines, all decked out in their winning medals and ribbons, no surprise since St. James Winery has been among the nation's Top 10 award-winning wineries for the past decade. Before or after tasting some of the goods, visitors are encourage to take the winery's free tour which begins on the hour. For more info go to https://www.stjameswinery.com/

Out the winery door and just a short walk across the parking lot is where the Public House Brewing Company's St. James Taproom is located. Here you can do all of the same fun things you can do at the winery; take a tour, taste the brew, and buy some to take home. A big board near the bar lists the beers that are currently on tap and on any given day those might include Hide and Seek Hefeweizen, Revelation Stout, Flynn's Irish Red, Elusive IPA and Frisco 1501 Historic Lager.

The board also lists the 'alcohol by volume' content of each brew and those who enjoy a powerful punch will want to have a glass of Farmhouse Ale if it is on the day's menu; it's a whopping 7%. Food is served at the taproom too so visitors can also pair up a quality beer with a burger, grilled chicken sandwich or even smoked trout fritters. Artistically-packaged six-packs are available to go. For more info go to http://www.publichousebrewery.com/st-james-taproom/

Located between the winery and the taproom are 'The Gardens,' which is exactly what it sounds like: a pretty outdoor area to relax in and enjoy some wine, beer and food. The Gardens also hosts live music events from time to time; information on these can be found at either of the websites listed above.

For information on additional fun things to do in Missouri go to https://www.visitmo.com/

tell a friend about this review

.

...end

.
News Reports
.
Day in Rock:
David Lee Roth Responds To Ex-Van Halen Manager's Tell All- Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks- Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online- more

Day in Pop Foo Fighters' New Album Features 'Biggest Pop Star In The World- Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Summer With Bikini Photo- Liam Payne's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online- more

Yesterday's Day in Rock: Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has Cancer- Rich Homie Quan Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Nightclub Assault- Justin Bieber Duets With Ariana Grande- Mumford & Sons- more

 Subscribe To Day in Rock

.
 
Reviews
.

Ladies Only: Jennie Abrahamson- Rachel Garlin- Nneka- More

Album of the Week: Led Zeppelin's When The West Was Won

Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches - Salem's Wounds

The Blues: John Mayall's Bluesbreakers- Arlen Roth, Mike Henderson Band- Slam Allen

Trauma Interview

December in Red - The Way Out

Battleaxe - Power From the Universe Reissue

SOKO Interview

The Compulsions - Dirty Fun

Rock Reads: Morbid Tales! A Tribute to Celtic Frost

Death Penalty - Death Penalty

On The Record: The Wild Beyond

RockPile: Minutian- Odin's Court- THEO

Michael Ubaldini Interview

Root 66: Cameron Mitchell- Stacy Jones- Greg Shirley


.
.
.

Search for Tickets

Or Browse For Tickets

.
.
Today's Rock News
.

Ozzy Sets Home On Fire

Santana, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie Reunite at Journey Show

Ted Nugent's Wife Arrested

Iron Maiden Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Pop Star Fergie Names Son After Guns N' Roses Frontman Axl Rose

Jack White Recording New Songs With The Dead Weather

Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Reveal EP Details

The Who Releasing Massive Super Deluxe Edition of Tommy

Paul McCartney Talks New Song and His Plans Never To Retire

August Burns Red Announce Special Screening of Documentary

The National Curating Grateful Dead Tribute Album

KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Announce Book Signings

Mike Portnoy Reveals Full Progressive Nation At Sea Lineup

Saxon's Biff Byford Explains Evil Look Was Down To Illness

Astrid Kirchherr's Early Beatles Photos To Be Exhibited Next Month

Gene Simmons and Engelbert Humperdinck Footage Goes Online

Red Fang Streaming New Song ' Blood Like Cream' Online

Sammy Hagar Compares Les Paul Guitars To Muscle Cars

What Do Crocheting And Rock 'N' Roll Have In Common? Deap Vally

Classic Rock Going Country

Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

.
.
Today's Pop News
.

North Korea Reportedly Execute 12 Musicians

Jay-Z Releases Holy Grail Video Featuring Justin Timberlake

Big Sean in Fall Out Boy's New Video

Thousands of Justin Timberlake Fans Flood 'Take Back The Night' Filming

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O Unplugs

Miguel Covers Pink's Just Like A Pill

Eric Church Going In A Different Direction With 'Chief' Follow Up

Kip Moore Has Almost Finished New Album

Juicy J Twerk Tweet Ends Up As Scholarship Competition

Danny Brown's On Stage Sex Act Was Not Planned

Bastille Trace The Best Of British Rock, Including Morrissey's Pompadour

Singled Out: Dulcinea Renee's Pictures Of You

More News

.
 
anti Worthy Links
.
The Screen DoorsuperLOUDA Journal of Musical ThingsLloyd Zeffler blogDemolish MagNightwatcher's House of RockCJ ChilversDeja VoodooThe 1st Fivethecopycat.bizHard Rock Memorabilia Day in Rock @twitter


New Mystery Book from
antiMusic's Dawn Marie Fichera!
.
  .
.

Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!
Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!

 

Tell a Friend about this page - Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2013 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved. antiMusic works on a free link policy for reprinting of our original articles, click here for details. Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.