Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Photos | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Tour Dates/Tix | Feeds

Las Vegas' Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay


Known as a place where visitors sometimes indulge in behavior that they would not at home, Las Vegas' "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" mantra is understandable. But sometimes what happens in Vegas is just too good not to crow about, and that's the case with the dining experience at Libertine Social, the latest restaurant to open at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In fact, if you hear a shout of "Jackpot!" at Mandalay Bay, it may have its origin in the happy taste buds of a Libertine Social diner and not in the pockets of a slots player!

There's no shortage of places to have an excellent meal at Mandalay Bay; the resort is home to a seemingly endless array of restaurants including standouts like Kumi, with its Japanese/Korean American menu, and Aureole with its reputation as one of the finest restaurants in the nation (and its four-story, 3000-bottle wine tower!) Libertine Social is the brainchild of Shawn McClain, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind such eateries as Sage, Custom House and Green Zebra. For Libertine Social, McClain has created a menu that's inspired by American bar food.

The atmosphere at Libertine Social is exactly what you'd expect if you based your assumption on the restaurant's name: casual yet hip, a little bit rebellious and set up so as to be conducive to socializing. A huge, quirky mural adorns one wall, the mirror behind the bar suggests, via a cool piece of lighting, that patrons "stay wild," and for that epiphany moment, perhaps after a couple of cocktails, a glance toward the ceiling reveals large lighted block letters spelling out LIBERATE. There's even a mega-hip juke box filled with full albums; diners can pick their favorite cuts from, for example, the likes of the Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers album or Turn on the Bright Lights by Interpol. But of course it is the food and drink that are the real stars at Libertine Social.

The Libertine Social menu offers a selection of small plates, good for a starter or for those with less of an appetite, and the list includes choices like Scotch olives, marinated ahi tuna cones, strawberry gazpacho and modern fried egg that in its modernity is prepared with acorn squash and American sturgeon caviar. For our visit we tried the parmesan churros, warm and delicious and presented on a wooden breadboard, four to a serving. In the spirit of socializing (and saving room for the entrée) we offered the last of the churros to the newly-seated party ensconced next to us. The sharing of appetizer was easy because we were having our meal at the 6-seat counter where you can watch chefs working two wood-fired ovens and otherwise preparing the evening's fare, which on this occasion included a not-on-the-menu special entrée item, flatiron steak, a melt-in-your-mouth treat that when recommended to our churro-sharing new friends was ordered by and reveled over by their entire party. Beef items that are regularly on the menu include Wagyu skirt steak, prime rib and the Libertine burger; those who prefer a taste of seafood can order up harissa rubbed mussels or a whole roasted branzino. Chicken and Kurobuta pork chop are other available temptations.

The specialty drink selection at Libertine Social has been overseen by mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim and includes "social swizzles" and fizzes like the Nostro Rosa, Bird of Paradise and the Libertine, which like many of the other fizzes, has egg white as one of its ingredients. A satisfying selection of wine and beer is also on offer and among the brews available on tap are those from the Las Vegas-based Tenaya Brewery.

Libertine Social also has an outdoor dining area for those who prefer to eat al fresco, and (if you must!) there's a take-out window. Jackpot, indeed!

For more information on Libertine Social go here

For more information on Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino go here

For ideas on other fun things to do in Las Vegas go here

tell a friend about this review

.

...end

.
News Reports
.
Day in Rock:
Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings For Sale- more

Day in Pop Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

Yesterday's Day in Rock: Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has Cancer- Rich Homie Quan Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Nightclub Assault- Justin Bieber Duets With Ariana Grande- Mumford & Sons- more

 Subscribe To Day in Rock

.
 
Reviews
.

Ladies Only: Jennie Abrahamson- Rachel Garlin- Nneka- More

Album of the Week: Led Zeppelin's When The West Was Won

Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches - Salem's Wounds

The Blues: John Mayall's Bluesbreakers- Arlen Roth, Mike Henderson Band- Slam Allen

Trauma Interview

December in Red - The Way Out

Battleaxe - Power From the Universe Reissue

SOKO Interview

The Compulsions - Dirty Fun

Rock Reads: Morbid Tales! A Tribute to Celtic Frost

Death Penalty - Death Penalty

On The Record: The Wild Beyond

RockPile: Minutian- Odin's Court- THEO

Michael Ubaldini Interview

Root 66: Cameron Mitchell- Stacy Jones- Greg Shirley


.
.
.

Search for Tickets

Or Browse For Tickets

.
.
Today's Rock News
.

Ozzy Sets Home On Fire

Santana, Neal Schon and Gregg Rolie Reunite at Journey Show

Ted Nugent's Wife Arrested

Iron Maiden Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart

Pop Star Fergie Names Son After Guns N' Roses Frontman Axl Rose

Jack White Recording New Songs With The Dead Weather

Stone Temple Pilots with Chester Bennington Reveal EP Details

The Who Releasing Massive Super Deluxe Edition of Tommy

Paul McCartney Talks New Song and His Plans Never To Retire

August Burns Red Announce Special Screening of Documentary

The National Curating Grateful Dead Tribute Album

KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Announce Book Signings

Mike Portnoy Reveals Full Progressive Nation At Sea Lineup

Saxon's Biff Byford Explains Evil Look Was Down To Illness

Astrid Kirchherr's Early Beatles Photos To Be Exhibited Next Month

Gene Simmons and Engelbert Humperdinck Footage Goes Online

Red Fang Streaming New Song ' Blood Like Cream' Online

Sammy Hagar Compares Les Paul Guitars To Muscle Cars

What Do Crocheting And Rock 'N' Roll Have In Common? Deap Vally

Classic Rock Going Country

Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

.
.
Today's Pop News
.

North Korea Reportedly Execute 12 Musicians

Jay-Z Releases Holy Grail Video Featuring Justin Timberlake

Big Sean in Fall Out Boy's New Video

Thousands of Justin Timberlake Fans Flood 'Take Back The Night' Filming

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O Unplugs

Miguel Covers Pink's Just Like A Pill

Eric Church Going In A Different Direction With 'Chief' Follow Up

Kip Moore Has Almost Finished New Album

Juicy J Twerk Tweet Ends Up As Scholarship Competition

Danny Brown's On Stage Sex Act Was Not Planned

Bastille Trace The Best Of British Rock, Including Morrissey's Pompadour

Singled Out: Dulcinea Renee's Pictures Of You

More News

.
 
anti Worthy Links
.
The Screen DoorsuperLOUDA Journal of Musical ThingsLloyd Zeffler blogDemolish MagNightwatcher's House of RockCJ ChilversDeja VoodooThe 1st Fivethecopycat.bizHard Rock Memorabilia Day in Rock @twitter


New Mystery Book from
antiMusic's Dawn Marie Fichera!
.
  .
.

Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!
Click Here to Buy T-Shirts!

 

Tell a Friend about this page - Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2013 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved. antiMusic works on a free link policy for reprinting of our original articles, click here for details. Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.